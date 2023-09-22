The Russian Investigative Committee (CIR) has filed charges in absentia for mercenarism against another 25 foreigners, including Argentines, for fighting on the side of Ukraine.

“In the framework of the criminal investigation, evidence has been gathered that has allowed 25 other foreigners to be charged, among whom there are citizens of Australia, Austria, Argentina, Belgium and other countries,” the CIR said in a statement.

The prosecution body, which depends on the Russian Presidency, He did not specify how many citizens of each of those countries were accused.

The CIRC added that the search has been organized for the new defendants, who already number more than 200 for the same crime.

Photo: ALISA YAKUBOVYCH/ EFE

According to the Russian agency, investigators established the participation of instructors from Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States in the preparation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces even before the start of the military campaign in Ukraine.

This Fridayone person died and 15 others were injuredincluding a child, due to a Russian bombing of the city of Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine, the regional governor announced.

“The enemy fired rockets at Kremenchuk. One rocket was shot down by the air defense forces. Unfortunately, civilian infrastructure was hit,” said Dmytro Lunin, governor of the Poltava region.

EFE and AFP