“The first time I saw him he was at the Nurburgring and he was racing in karts. Then I met him again at Norisring, the weekend where he won all three scheduled races and was just back from another hat-trick at Spa Francorchamps in Belgium, where in the wet he ran a race in a category of his own as if its trajectories were dry. He immediately reminded me of Michael Schumacher, because it was clear that he is facing a mega talent “. Like this Franz Tost he retraced his first encounters with Max Verstappen, a driver who then led to his F1 debut with Toro Rosso in 2015 when he was not yet of age.

“He has never had a problem with F1 speed – added the team principal of the team now AlphaTauri interviewed by the German newspaper F1-insider.com – I remember when Suzuka took part in the first free practice session of his career after having turned 17 on a very selective track without having any problems. In the first few races he had a few accidents too many, it comes to mind what happened in Monaco with Romain Grosjean for example, but now he is really driving at a very high level and in my opinion we have not yet seen his maximum splendor ”.

According to Tost, only a driver currently at the start in F1 can really worry the reigning world champion and leader of the Drivers’ classification: “Only Leclerc can worry him and keep up with him, I think the relentless passing of time has already taken something away from Lewis Hamilton to compete with Max. We got a lot of criticism when we debuted him in 2015, he didn’t even have a driver’s license, but Verstappen always has had everything under control “.

Verstappen already has a world title on his showcase and at the age of 25 still to be accomplished on September 30th he has already won 28 races, a loot that puts him in theeighth place by far one of the most successful F1 drivers with just one win out of 29 wins by Nigel Mansell.