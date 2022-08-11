The hours pass, the apprehension is great, but encouraging news arrives from Japan: Gino Rea continues to improve. The family, who arrived in the Land of the Rising Sun on Tuesday to stay close to the pilot, provided a new update on the British’s health conditions.

Gino Rea’s family members use the rider’s Instagram account to update fans and followers from all over the world and news were expected today. In fact, on Tuesday it was announced that Rea would be subjected to a CT scan on Wednesday. The results bode well: the swelling in the head has reduced and there are signs of recovery.

So reads the post on Instagram published by Rea’s family: “We want to send a quick update on Gino’s current conditions. The results of the CT scan showed signs of recovery with a reduction in swelling. He is in stable condition and recovering from the usual side effects of such trauma. We hope that his recovery will be quick, because we know that he is capable of it ”.

The rider’s conditions are stable and, even if the path is far from simple, the hope of a quick recovery is always present. In recent days the doctors had been surprised by the reactivity to the treatments and the great strength shown by the pilot, an out of the ordinary reaction that had left everyone amazed. The signs of the following hours continue to prove this.

Gino Rea suffered a very bad crash whose dynamics are still unknown during the free practice of the Suzuka 8 Hours. Finished at the chicane of the triangle, the same one in which Daijiro Kato lost his life, he was rescued by the marshals and taken to the medical center first and then to the hospital with the helicopter rescue. The local prosecutor then launched an investigation to understand how the facts took place. His helmet was found destroyed on the side of the track and the driver suffered damage to the head, chest and lungs.