A fraudster targeted a flower seller, as she asked her to prepare an expensive bouquet of roses, and send it to her friend on the occasion of his birthday, and went beyond that to request that a sum of money (3000 dirhams) be placed inside the bouquet, as another gift, provided that the value of the flowers, in addition to the amount, is transferred to the seller through The bank, due to its presence outside the country, and its inability to pay the price of the service in cash.

The victim told «Emirates Today» that the fraudster sent an Asian driver who received a bouquet of roses (estimated at 3,000 dirhams) from her, in addition to the amount, pointing out that the fraudster sent her a copy of her bank statement, which contains millions of dirhams.

It is noteworthy that «Emirates Today» published a similar incident of the same fraudster, in which it targeted a restaurant in Dubai, as it asked its manager to prepare 100 meals, add 30 dirhams to each meal, and distribute it to the needy.

And she refused to pay the value of the meals via an electronic payment link, but rather persuaded the restaurant to prepare 100 more meals and add money to them in the same way, exceeding the amount seized by the 20,000 dirhams.

In detail, the victim stated in the new incident that she works as a flower coordinator and promotes her business through social networks, pointing out that she received a text message via her contact number, from a woman named “Sadia”, who told her that she wanted to send a bouquet of flowers to her friend on the occasion of His birthday, and the value of the gift was set at 3000 dirhams.

She added that she had informed the woman of the need to submit the request two days before its implementation, to ensure that the bouquet of flowers was properly prepared, pointing out that she had told her that she needed the gift on the same day, and whether she had something ready that she could send to her friend.

She indicated that she had sent her pictures of three shows, consisting of flowers inside an elegant vase, so the woman chose two vases worth 2980 dirhams, and told her that she would send her private driver to receive the flowers after an hour.

And she added that the fraudster asked to specify the payment details, so the victim sent her a bank account number to transfer the money to.

Here, that woman asked her to put 3000 dirhams in an envelope, and add it to the bouquet of flowers, and told her that she would transfer to her the entire cost of the service, 5980 dirhams, at 2980 dirhams for the flowers, in addition to the cash amount that she put in the vase.

The victim stated that she had waited for a copy of the transfer or a notice from her bank, stating that the money had arrived, but that did not happen, so she contacted the fraudster again, and told her that the company’s policy required not to submit any request before transferring the price of the flowers, and asked her about the time she needed to complete the transfer.

And she added that that woman replied that there was a problem in the transfer process, but the banking relations manager was responsible for solving it, and told her that she would send her a copy of her bank account to see for herself that the required amount was deducted from her balance, pointing out that she had sent her a copy of an account containing approximately seven million and 500 One thousand dirhams, then the woman told her that the driver had arrived at the place to receive the bouquet of flowers and money.

The victim explained that she tried to inquire from her bank, but she did not receive a response, so she asked the fraudster to send a copy of the bank statement and a copy of her identity card, and she made the biggest mistake by handing the driver the vase with roses and 3000 dirhams in it in cash, after she photographed his identity card, to finally discover She was a victim of fraud, and that there were reports against her registered by the Dubai Police.