After the 0-0 against Bologna, another comes against the grenades. Pioli’s team no longer knows how to win or even score. Nerazzurri now at -2 and with one game less: the Devil is no longer master of his own destiny

Pioli was right on the eve: woe to think of that crazy 7-0 from last season. Another Taurus, another context, another story. And this is a bad story for Milan, which sees the Rossoneri repeat themselves: another 0-0, another two points gnawed by Inter, another match without the shadow of a goal (in the last five there were only three) . The Nerazzurri’s asterisk thus looms over the Devil’s championship: with Inzaghi’s men less than two and a game to recover, Milan are no longer – again – the masters of their own destiny. Speaking of recurring negative situations: Pioli lost four players in one stroke due to physical problems just a few hours before the match, finding himself without seven men overall, some of them heavy starters (Bennacer), while others would have been important changes in the race (Ibra , Rebic). Again, nothing new. Except that in recent months the Rossoneri often squeezed strength from their difficulties. The only smile this week is the defeat of Napoli, but with Inter preparing the boarding match it is little consolation. Toro fails to snatch their first victory with a big one in this championship, but after stopping Juve and Inter on par, they take the satisfaction of stopping the leaders as well. With a race of great attention and intensity. Juric five years ago cost Pioli an exemption, at the end of the season we will see if he will have contributed to make him lose a Scudetto as well. See also Sassuolo, anti-big maneuver: Frattesi and Scamacca renew until 2026

The choices – Juric confirmed Berisha in goal, Zima preferred to Izzo in defense and buffered Mandragora’s forfeit in the median by flanking Ricci with Lukic. Trocar entrusted to the handyman Pobega and Brekalo (owner after two exclusions, Pjaca on the bench) in support of Belotti. For Pioli once again hands in the hair. He plunges back into a nightmare experienced too many times this season. The medical bulletin released by the club only six hours before the match (Milan stopped communicating the squad list in January) is a sad and distressing list: Ibrahimovic out for a knee overload, Bennacer, Rebic and Castillejo out for muscle strain assorted. Yesterday from the coach’s press conference nothing had emerged but, beyond the timing, it is clear that these are serious defections. In practice there is only Giroud (Lazetic called up at the last moment, yesterday on the pitch with the Primavera), while Kessie obviously went to team up with Tonali in the median, with Diaz in the center of the trocar (Saelemaekers on the right). Seven absent in all, something sadly already seen and reviewed (look at the bench to understand the extent of the problem).

Frenzy – Pioli had pointed the finger at the mistakes in the last twenty meters and once again the difficulty of breaking through and choosing the best solution close to the opponent’s area was evident. Milan worked better than Turin in the offensive phase in the first half, finding important gaps at least four times, but ruining themselves with their own hands in the same way as in previous matches: frenzy, lack of clarity, wrong decisions at the moment of the decisive passage. Leao, Diaz, Hernandez: heavy and repeated mistakes in important situations. Own demerits to which the merits of the grenade defense phase, careful and grim, have been added. Bull especially good at practically never conceding depth to Leao, who lives by skidding towards the goal, and space between the lines to Diaz, in the first half he remained gasping in search of a light that was not granted to him and that in any case he did not was able to find. Ricci and Lukic alternated effectively on the Rossoneri 10. The Devil also used the same coin, drying all supplies from Belotti, who in the first 45 never managed to touch the ball within twenty meters of Maignan’s goal. Kessie turned off any ambitions of Pobega, Brekalo was controlled in a more discreet but equally effective way. That’s right: the teams have caged each other and it is no coincidence that the first half recorded only one shot on target. That of Calabria, a full-back, treacherous left foiled by Berisha. A first time in which they commanded aggression and a maniacal attention not to allow spaces. And in which no one among the Rossoneri was able to skip the man. Bremer and Tomori dominated over Giroud and Belotti. Milan, among other things, after 36 minutes found themselves with both central defensive players booked. See also Van Aert is ill, he risks not running Flanders

Pressure – In the second half everything was livened up. After five minutes a magnificent intervention by Maignan removed a right from Vojvoda from the “seven” and after ten Pioli he removed Diaz by inserting Messias. The central attacking midfielder? Saelemaekers. An attempt to remove points of reference from Torino and, also, to increase the pressure. Which was partly successful because in a few minutes before Leao slipped by force to Zima, sowing havoc in the grenade area and then Tonali was unable to serve Giroud with Torino uncovered. Grenade on the corner? Not so. It is 20 ‘when Belotti luxuriously avoids Tomori and then sees his right walled up without fail by the return of the 23 Rossoneri. A gigantic opportunity. Juric put in Izzo and Aina (out of Singo), then Pellegri for Belotti. And the former Rossoneri also managed to give Maignan shivers, after a left by Tonali controlled with a lot of anxiety by Berisha. In the last ten minutes the Rossoneri poured into the grenade half, but it was above all a frenzy. Strength of desperation, which most of the time does not pay. Nothing is lost, God forbid, but everything is becoming much more complicated. See also Milan, the confirmation: for Bennacer the renewal is approaching. The figures

