Without three starting players and a reserve, the Italians lose 29-8 and remain at zero points in the standings

Disappointment and bad luck in the 3rd round of the Tik Tok Six Nations women’s rugby for Italy. Disappointment because the play-off in the queue with Ireland, a game that was to mark the real start of the Italian tournament, ended with a clear inferiority and a wide defeat 29-8 (tries 5-1). Bad luck because three starting players and a reserve were found positive at Covid at the departure for Cork, home of the match, and remained at home. Thus the training has been revolutionized. Perhaps things would have turned out differently with them. Now Italy is the only team with zero points, but at least they scored the first try. Debut for Alessia Margotti from Valsugana.

FIRST HALF – After the good start of Italy, which yields Rigoni’s 0-3 placement, Ireland dominates territory and possession for the whole fraction. He deserves more of the two goals scored. A third, the most beautiful in the 29th minute, after a splendid ascent to the field in the hand of 70 meters, is canceled because Murphy Crowe, tackled by Furlan, does not leave and catches the ball before going to crush. The defense keeps the blues afloat. Often in advance with the line, effective even when the Irish are advancing. The opponents enter the 22 meters 6 times in attack, often close to the goal line, but for 4 they are rejected. They score points only 2 times. At 20 ‘with Mulhal, after touchdown, maul, committed defense and ball extended to the wing. At 34 ‘with Jones on a maul drive, in numerical superiority for the yellow to Giordano. Italy produces three attacking actions on 27 ‘, 29’ and 40 ‘, but due to errors or frenzy of passing, they do not materialize. Partial 10-3. See also Covid today Italy, 38,375 infections and 210 deaths: February 26 bulletin

SECOND HALF – In the second half, Ireland continues to dominate, but changes strategy. Passing in the wind, very strong, use your foot for advances. This yields the two goals that close the match. At 42 ‘Higgins scores, picking up a football to jump over Dane’s face and mocking three blues. At 51 ‘a tactical kick by Flood leads Furlan to cancel and concede the scrum at 5 meters from which the technical goal springs. The superiority in the Irish scrum is the other striking fact of the recovery. Italy to score the goal of the flag, the first in three matches of the Six Nations, must wait at 71 ‘for the numerical superiority for the yellow in Wafer (tackle to overturn). Three other fouls lead her to the penaltouche and the maul drive with which Melissa Bettoni crushes. The result, however, is marked. On Ireland’s last attack, touch at 5 meters, O’Dwyer’s goal arrives and sets the final 29-8. See also The possible alignment of Cruz Azul to face the Lion

THE SITUATION – Standings: England, France 15; Wales 10 points; Ireland 5; Scotland 1; Italy 0. Fourth round: Friday 22 April Wales-France; Saturday 23 Italy-Scotland; Sunday 24 England-Ireland.

April 10, 2022 (change April 10, 2022 | 22:51)

