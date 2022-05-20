Roma won 3-0 on the Turin pitch in anticipation of the 38th and final matchday of Serie A and qualified for the Europa League. The Giallorossi close the championship with 63 points and secure sixth place: they can no longer be reached by Fiorentina and Atalanta. Mourinho’s team, who will take the field in Tirana against Feyenoord in the final of the Conference League on Wednesday, goes to Turin with a brace from Abraham and a goal from Pellegrini. The English striker broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute using the assist of the captain and doubled in the 42nd minute, obtaining and converting a penalty. At 78 ‘Pellegrini completes the trio with another penalty: 0-3. Toro closes the year with a knockout and remains at 50 points in the middle of the table.

