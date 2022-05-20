D1. FC Kaiserslautern’s hopes of promotion were dashed in a heated first relegation game against Dynamo Dresden. The third in the 3rd division did not get more than 0-0 on Friday evening when his new coach Dirk Schuster made his debut against the third from bottom in the 2nd Bundesliga. Dynamo remained without a win in 2022 in front of 46,895 spectators in the sold-out Fritz Walter Stadium. However, the Saxons have a good chance of keeping the class in the second leg between the four-time German and the eight-time East German champions on Tuesday (8.30 p.m. / Sat.1 and Sky).

“The performance was absolutely fine from the first to the last minute, we kept our hearts on the pitch. You can build on the performance,” said FCK sports director Thomas Hengen in the Sky interview. But the guests could live with the 0:0. “We made too many slight mistakes going forward, especially in the first half – but we defended it passionately and deservedly took the point,” said Dynamo defender Chris Löwe on Sat.1. “But because the away goals rule has been dropped, it’s a good result for us today,” said the 33-year-old.

The last victory of the harmless Dresden team came on December 12, 2021 from 1-0 at Erzgebirge Aue. Head coach Guerino Capretti has not had a threesome since taking office in March. Schuster replaced Marco Antwerpen at FCK last week after the Palatinate lost their direct promotion with three defeats at the end of the season.

In the heated atmosphere on the Betzenberg, the FCK fans used a huge banner before kick-off to set off forbidden pyrotechnics behind it. The 5,000 supporters from Dresden had already been strictly separated from the FCK supporters by the police on their arrival, but they also set fire to their block. In the former World Cup referee Felix Brych, the DFB had sent a very experienced referee: the Munich player had a lot to do in the initial rush.







Lauterer miss too many chances

How wildly the Lauterer stormed off. Dynamo fought back vehemently and had to take Paul Will out after less than 20 minutes, who left the field dazed after a collision with Daniel Hanslik. Terrence Boyd and Redondo missed the first big chances for the superior hosts after almost half an hour.

The former Lauterer Chris Löwe was just as busy as his teammates in the dynamo defense. While one attack wave after the other rolled towards the Saxons, the guests had only timid things to offer even on the offensive in the first half. Ransford Königsdorffer, who returned after his yellow card suspension, acted most conspicuously.

After the break, Dresden was able to make the game more open. FCK keeper Matheo Raab just had his hands on a header from Christoph Daferner (55th minute). In Felix Götze, the brother of 2014 world champion Mario, Schuster then brought fresh strength. The third division could not ignite the momentum of the first half. And Dynamo also lacked the playful means to seriously trouble the opponent.