TopGear Magazine 226 (April 2024) is now in stores and on doormats throughout the Netherlands and Belgium! This month we take a look at the new and the old Renault 5, the new generation of hot hatches that we can look forward to (very soon), we take our last ride in the Dodge Challenger, we transport The Stig on the record-breaking longest Uber ride of the UK, and more!

Renault 5 E-Tech

The concept car that Renault made for the rebirth of the 5 already promised a lot. Is the production version the cool, cheap electric car that will break the market wide open?

Hot hatches

After the Renault 5, the Alpine A290 makes its appearance. And it challenges two other hotheads: the Mini Cooper SE and the Volkswagen ID.GTI. We dive into the future of pocket-sized fun.

Damd Jimny

The Suzuki Jimny is a Top Gear favorite. Especially when he dresses up as a rally legend. We visit the Japanese Damd Inc., masters in the retrotastic renovation of Jimny's.

The Stig takes an Uber

Be right back, take a record-breaking Uber ride with The Stig. We grab the new Toyota Prius, which has long been the choice for app taxis, load our passenger and set sail for Scotland.

Dodge Challenger Last Ride

The most insane muscle car America ever made deserves a nice farewell speech. We take a seat in the special Challenger Black Ghost and immediately place it next to the latest Mustang.

Drives

Two enormous seven-seaters compete against each other in this month's double test: the brand new and electric Kia EV9 and the ancient petrol-hybrid Volvo XC90. We drive the new Mini Countryman SE and its sleek counterpart from BMW, the iX2 xDrive30. The Peugeot E-3008 – the first car on the new Stellantis platform – will also be present, as will the plug-in hybrid Toyota C-HR, the BMW i7 M70, the Volvo EX30 Twin Motor and the KGM (formerly SsangYong) Torres EVX. A little fuel-burning counterbalance? We have for you: the impressive Range Rover Sport P635 SV.

And further…

We visited the new Renault 5 with a classic example from 1978. At least, that was the intention – it might have broken down a bit… We jump out of a plane with Sir Lewis Hamilton – and survive. In our Fashion Special you can read all about the coolest F1 merchandise of this season. And we will visit the FAT Race, a kind of Goodwood Festival of Speed, but smaller – and on ice.

You can read this and much more in Top Gear Magazine 226!