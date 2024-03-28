Ranch Simulator sold more than a million copies. The announcement was made by the publisher Excalibur Games, evidently satisfied with the result, who also underlined how it was developed by only two people, who go by the name of Toxic Dog (so the development costs were certainly reduced).
Excalibur also noted that Ranch Simulator is the best-selling game work simulator of the platform.
Launched in November 2023, Ranch Simulator puts the player in the role of the heir to a ranch, which he must restore to its prestige by rebuilding it and carrying out various related activities, such as cultivating the fields, hunting or raising animals.
The game currently has a “Very Positive” rating from Steam users, with 84% of the nearly 19,500 reviews received appearing benign towards the game.
If you are interested, you can find it Ranch Simulator on Steam and buy it for €24.99.
#Ranch #Simulator #sold #million #copies #people
Leave a Reply