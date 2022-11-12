it’s finally here God of War: Ragnarok between us with a much more mature Kratos, aware of his actions and with the responsibility of leading Atreus on the right path. The thing is, that’s not an easy task and it’s time to remember why.

We decided to make this top 5 remembering all those times that made Kratos’ revenge a narrative event that we have not forgotten to this day. Yes, it is something that seems to fall into the cliché, but looking back, we can remember how it was God of War more than a decade ago.

Hephaestus opposes Kratos – God of War 3

One of the most painful moments in God of War It occurs in the third installment of the series when Hephaestus betrays Kratos when he hands him the Whip of Nemesis.

It seemed that the Ghost of Sparta had an ally in Hephaestus, but the opposite happened. Even at this point in the series you should understand that something bad was going to happen, but you had faith that it wouldn’t. However, the game rubbed it in your face.

Kratos kills Athena – God of War II

God of War 2 It has epic moments and one of them is when you are facing Zeus and Kratos himself asks that the God among gods end his miserable torment. It seemed that everything ended there, but it was a trap.

Then we already know what happens, you stand up to him in a quick time event where you think everything is going to end. Athena steps in and tells her that she will defend Olympus, and just as she seeks to deliver the final blow to Zeus, she makes the unfortunate mistake.

Atreus shoots his father

The shot between Kratos and Baldur had already gone too far. You even think that you will not get out of this because of the beating, but the God of War does not let himself and, inadvertently, breaks the entrance to Jotünheim.

When Kratos tells the boy that he’s not ready, the boy shoots an arrow through his heart, leaving him badly injured. What comes next is an epic fight, but also a very tough talk between father and son that leaves you with goosebumps.

Kratos learns that he killed his wife and daughter

Many wonder why Kratos has white skin? What mystery reveals that secret? Well, the story is not very pleasant to say and it appears in the first game of the series.

But how did it happen? Well, Kratos was Ares’s chalan and served him perfectly, leading the Spartans to victory after victory, until entering a temple, he ended the life of his daughter and wife.

It was at that moment that he realized that he could no longer serve Ares.

Zeus betrays the Ghost of Sparta

God of War 2 he looks exciting when he’s facing the Colossus of Rhodes. Just when you think you have everything under control, that huge hand falls on the God of War and what follows is badly wounded.

The sword of Olympus was supposed to give Kratos the strength to end the war, but on the contrary, it took away his powers. That led him to Hades and the rest, well that’s history. This is what we call the real trigger for Kratos to face the Gods of Olympus in an all-out war.

