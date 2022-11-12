Crash between two planes at the Dallas Air Show. WWII-era aircraft collided while flying over at a memorial event in Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration reported it in a note. On social networks, hundreds of people gathered to attend the event. The three-day event is in honor of Veteran’s Day that was yesterday.

It is, as reported by the FAA, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. They collided in mid-air near the Dallas airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time.