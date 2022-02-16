Tonga | Submarine eruption and tsunamis damage Tonga submarine cable worse than feared

At least 80 kilometers of the 840-kilometer cable has been damaged. In addition, a section of about 55 kilometers of cable is missing.

January the severe submarine volcanic eruption in the middle of the year and the resulting tsunamis damaged the submarine submarine cable in the Pacific Ocean more than expected.

Telecommunications to Tonga run along an 840-kilometer submarine cable from Fiji. At least 80 kilometers of the cable have been damaged in several sections.

One part of the cable has moved five kilometers out of place and another part is buried to a depth of 30 centimeters on the seabed. In addition, about 55 kilometers of cable is still missing and is still being sought. Attempts have been made to locate parts of the broken cable from a depth of up to 2.5 kilometers.

Three people were killed in the volcanic eruption and the resulting tsunamis in Tonga. Since then, emergency aid has been brought into the country by ships and planes.

The first coronavirus infections were also detected in Tonga during relief shipments, and by Tuesday, 139 viral infections had been confirmed in the country. Prior to the eruption, Tonga had avoided corona infections.