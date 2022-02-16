Paramount Plus content expands, now with the revival of teen wolf. A few months ago, it was revealed that the iconic MTV series will continue its plot in a movie. In that sense, the long-awaited streaming project is beginning to take shape with the recent announcement of the stars that will star in its story.

According to CBR, the preliminary cast consists of the previously confirmed Tyler Posey, who played Scott McCall; Holland Roden as Lydia Martin; Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate; Crystal Reed as Allison Argent; and Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock.

They are joined by Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski; JR Bourne as Chris Argent; Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton; Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore; Ryan Kelley as Deputy Sheriff Jordan Parrish; Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall; and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

However, the aforementioned medium indicates that Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho and Tyler Hoechlin (who played Stiles Stilinski, Kira Yukimura and Derek Hale, respectively) would not return for this Paramount Plus film.

Even so, it is expected that new income will be announced soon for the production, whose premiere does not yet have a specific date.

The Teen Wolf movie will come directly to Paramount Plus and will be an exclusive premiere on the platform. Photo: Composite/MTV/Paramount Plus

What will the Teen Wolf movie be about?

A terrifying event has arisen in the town of Beacon Hills. The wolves are howling once more, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and any other shapeshifters of the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager but still an alpha, can rally both new allies and trusted friends to fight what may be the most powerful and deadliest foe they’ve ever faced. faced.