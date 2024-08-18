Ciudad Juarez.- Around 550 Federal Judicial Branch (PJF) workers on this border will vote tomorrow to decide whether they will go on strike on Wednesday, August 21, in protest of the so-called “Plan C,” which proposes judicial reform in the Chamber of Deputies.

“I understand that they made a call to vote, it is not from the union. There are 320 unionized workers and a total of about 550 workers. They did not distinguish between workers and unionized workers, everyone is going to vote equally,” said Miguel Ángel Casanova, leader of Section 18 of the PJF Workers’ Union.

At the beginning of the weekend, a letter was circulated announcing the formal declaration of a work stoppage on Wednesday; however, on Saturday afternoon it was denied by the Federal Judicial Council. “This information is false, since up to now this collegiate body has not issued a statement on the matter,” the brief statement said.

Since Saturday, the National Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges of the Judicial Branch of the Federation published a call for members of the organization to participate in the process, which will be done electronically starting on Monday, August 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. That same day, the result of the vote will be announced on the official portal of the association, it is indicated.

According to the notice, the suspension of work, if approved, will begin at the first minute of Wednesday, August 21 and will continue until “their requests are met and their complaints about the reform initiative are heard.”

While the strike lasts, “urgent matters will continue to be addressed, which will be carried out in accordance with the regular shift schedule established by the Federal Judicial Council,” the organization assured.