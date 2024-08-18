We already told you about Chilean Fernando Cifuentes and his remarkable rise to the Top 4 of Pokémon TCG at the Pokémon World Championships 2024. However, Mexico also had a very prominent exponent in the presence of Fernando Cifuentes who showed that he has the makings of a champion.

Of all the Mexicans who participated during the Pokémon TCG World Championship, Eder Jarillo was the most outstanding of the first day. He only left with one loss and proved that he had the right deck to compete.

The deck that Eder Jarillo brought to Pokémon World Championships 2024 was Lugia – which many were playing – and which only had a few difficult matchups if it faced – for example – Miraidon or Regi Drago, which we will talk about later.

On the second day, the situation for Eder Jarillo was a little more complicated, especially because he had to compete against Isaiah Bradner who finished in the top 8 and Raz Wolpe who is also in the Top 4.

The joke of Lugia’s deck, and specifically this Pokémon’s ability, is that you draw two Pokémon cards from the discard pile and put them on your bench. So, a basic combo might be: play Ultra Ball, search for the card you need, discard the Pokémon that require colorless energy, and bring them back with Lugia’s ability while they’re in the discard pile.

Add to that Archeops’ ability; during your turn, you can search your deck for up to 2 Special Energy cards and put them on one of your Pokémon. That’ll speed up the game and you’ll be able to power up Lugia in 2 turns. You can also use this ability on Cinccino, which with Special Roll deals 70 damage for each Special Energy it has.

Pokémon World Championships 2024: Eder Jarillo among the best 32 in the world

Maybe Eder’s story didn’t end as well as we would have liked, but we are talking about him being one of the best 32 in a tournament where more than 1,900 players from all over the world are participating. The way he got this far is commendable.

You can say that if you win, you are going to face others with a lower record, but that is not the case. When you accumulate victories, you inevitably move on to face players with the same number of victories, and that is something to be applauded.

Let's hope that Eder Jarillo continues to play like the greats, that he finds some kind of revenge in the next championships and brings more joy to all of us who love Pokémon TCG and who enjoy the competition that can be seen in Pokémon World Championships 2024.