The Complutense cuts the spending of faculties and departments by 35% due to lack of financing

The Complutense University has informed its faculties and departments that it will extend the budget for next year and that it will cut spending by 35% due to the lack of public financing, as reported by the economic vice-chancellor’s office in the university’s Governing Council. .

Ayuso culminates with the university five years of policies against public education

The announcement, advanced by The Country and confirmed by this newspaper, it occurs just a few weeks after the six rectors of Madrid’s public universities demanded that the Community of Madrid increase the public funding they receive, which since 2009 has practically stagnated while the CPI has risen by 35 %. In real terms, the region’s campuses receive less money today than they did 15 years ago. The president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ended up giving in to pressure from the leaders and will increase the university allowance by 4.2%. This is about 47 million euros more, an insufficient amount, according to the rectors, who estimate that they need about 200 million just to continue operating normally.

The announcement has gone down badly in the university community not only because of its substance, but also because of its form, according to the sources consulted. Neither the deans nor the economic commission had any news that this cut was going to be made. “They have put it in the report without uploading the documentation with the mandatory deadline. They have projected a power point at full speed, which could not be read,” some people present at the event protested.

The region’s public universities have been surviving for years based on extra income earned in the courts from the Community of Madrid. But those funds have run out and the nominative transfers made by the regional government – ​​the universities’ main source of financing – do not even cover payrolls. In the case of the Complutense, in 2009 it received a total of 418 million euros for chapter IV; in 2024 there were 403 million. Fifteen million less, not counting the increase in the cost of living.

In that same period, the budgets of the Community of Madrid have gone from 17,689 million euros to 27,624 million, an increase of 56%. If the relative weight of the university had remained constant in the budgets, public universities would receive 1,624.36 million euros in 2024 instead of the 1,122.37 million euros contributed.

The lack of funds comes when the university must make an economic effort to expand and stabilize staff, as required by the Organic Law of the University System. In this context, the confrontation also took place due to the initial non-adherence of the Community of Madrid to the María Goyri program of the Ministry of Universities. According to this agreement, which was signed between the summer and December by all the autonomous governments except Madrid, the ministry would co-finance the incorporation of a thousand professors into public universities, despite not having the powers. The Ayuso Executive refused, arguing that after the first contract of these doctors (six years) it would be their turn to take charge of the entire program. But the pressure from the rectors, who see their obligations growing but not the financing to assume them, ended up bending the hand of Ayuso, who finally signed the agreement amidst reproaches.