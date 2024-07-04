Teacher Alejandra Margarita Méndez Girón, General Coordinator of the National Metereological Servicereported that the Hurricane Beryl will lose strength and will degrade to Category two before of hit the coasts of the Yucatan Peninsula.

According to statements made by the official of With waterduring the press conference, the freak tropical will weaken between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“During the Thursday at noon It is expected to be a Category 2 hurricanewith winds of 154 km/h and gusts of 177 km/h and its center is located approximately 400 km from the coasts of Quintana Roo. From that moment on, its cloud bands will begin to enter the states of the Yucatan Peninsula“, the expert said.

The cloud bands of the Hurricane Beryl will provoke rains from intense to torrential in Quintana Roo during this Thursday, while in Yucatan they will be intense and very strong in Campeche.

Waves of 4 to 6 meters in height and the possible formation of waterspouts are expected on the coasts of Quintana Roo and Yucatan.

“If the hurricane continues moving west-northwest, it is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 154 to 177 km/h during Thursday night or early Friday morning over the north-central portion of the state of Quintana Roo, its center will be located in the municipality of Felipe Carrillo Puerto.”

By Friday, the hurricane is expected to cross this Peninsula and enter the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Campeche, as a tropical storm. By that time, the SMN expects Beryl to be a tropical storm with winds between 63 and 119 km/h.