TURIN. The report on the Grenfell Tower tragedy, presented by the independent commission of inquiry and signed by Sir Martin Moore Bick, represents a harsh condemnation for numerous actors involved in the disaster of 14 June 2017, which caused the death of 72 people, including two Italians, Gloria Trevisan and Marco Gottardi. The 1,700-page report highlights the “decades of failures” of the British authorities and the “dishonesty and incompetence” of many parties involved, from the construction industry to local and national authorities.

The document, explains the Ansa agency, accuses governments of both political parties, Conservative and Labour, of not having adequately legislated on the safety of buildings, with particular emphasis on the Cameron-Clegg cabinet, which in 2010 had relaxed the control regulations. Furthermore, it condemns the Kensington and Chelsea administration for indifference to the alarms raised regarding the safety of the most vulnerable people and harshly criticizes the London Fire Brigade for not having prepared adequate evacuation plans.

The fire was aggravated by the use of flammable exterior panels, the use of which was the result of a cost-effective restoration policy. The cause of most victims was not direct fire, but the inhalation of toxic gases, as many residents followed the disastrous order to remain barricaded in their homes, according to the “to stay put” protocol.

The British government, now led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has apologised on behalf of the state and pledged to consider the commission’s 58 measures to prevent future tragedies, including the creation of an independent regulator for the construction industry and a review of guidelines for rescue operations in high-risk buildings. However, the victims’ families and their supporters say it is unacceptable that the criminal investigation could drag on until 2026, saying the disaster could have been avoided if safety had been a priority for those responsible.

The report represents a crucial moment of truth and indictment of those who, in various roles, could have prevented a tragedy that has profoundly marked the recent history of the United Kingdom.