In this year the BMW X5 will be 25 years old. Back then, Munich reacted to the M-Class from Mercedes, which was launched in 1997, with its first SUV. Today the X family is the pillar of the sales program, it extends seamlessly from the X1 to the huge X7. There are also purely electric models called iX, but not the X5. It has been in its fourth generation since autumn 2018, and a facelift was planned for spring 2023. Among other things, the headlights have become flatter and the kidneys in the radiator grille can be illuminated for an additional charge. All X5s now have all-wheel drive and a revised eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF.

The There is plenty of space for five people, and the generous trunk holds 650 liters. After folding down the back seat, there is a 1.80 meter loading area with a volume of up to 1870 liters. The tailgate is traditionally divided horizontally into two parts.









Photo gallery



For your 25th birthday

:



Stately and traditional



What is really new for the X5 is the cockpit with the curved double screen already known from other BMWs. There is still the 48-volt mild hybrid technology is used; an electric motor integrated into the transmission delivers additional drive power of up to 12 hp and an additional torque of 200 Newton meters. The 3.0 liter engine alone offers 520 Nm and an output of 381 hp. This of course ensures superior driving performance, a top speed of 250 km/h is possible and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds.

BMW states a consumption of 8.8 liters Super per 100 kilometers, we achieved 11.1 liters in mixed operation. That may be a bit much, but an 83-liter container only takes care of occasional refueling stops. Of course, the X5 is a great car with a high level of quality. The new cockpit is a big step forward. That has its price. At least 90,300 euros are required for the 40i, the useful air suspension costs 1250 euros extra. Unfortunately, adaptive cruise control is not generally included. Otherwise, the level of equipment is good.