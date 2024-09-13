Ciudad Juarez.- Tomorrow, Saturday, will be the last day to register to participate in the Great Race for Water Care 2024 “Every Drop Counts,” reported the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS). “Those who left it to the last minute will be able to register tomorrow, Saturday, at the Central Office of the Juárez Water and Sanitation Board,” reported the decentralized agency, whose offices are located at Pedro N. García # 2231, Partido Romero neighborhood. On Sunday, the day of the race, there will be no registration of participants. Likewise, it added, on Saturday, at the Central Office of the Board and from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, it will be the only day for participants to receive their kit for the Great Race for Water Care, which includes an event t-shirt, a sports buff, and a backpack. All proceeds from registration in the Race, which has a symbolic cost of 100 pesos, will be donated to the Food Bank of Ciudad Juárez. In addition, a prize of 336 thousand pesos will be awarded to participants and several prizes will be raffled off, the state agency added.