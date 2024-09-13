The Colombian women’s team is excited about the U-20 World Cup and is already thinking about the Netherlands, his rival next Sunday in the quarter-finals.

The team has just overcome the round of 16 test against South Korea. This Friday, the team had a special day to feed its faith, away from the pitch.

Colombian national team in Buga. Photo:FCF Share

Colombia, visiting Buga

The Colombian team, which is concentrated in Cali, traveled to Buga to visit the Miraculous.

The footballers had a moment for prayer and, surely, to pray for the quarter-final match on Sunday.

In a video posted on Instagram by the Colombian Football Federationthe footballers are seen in full prayer, under the phrase: “I come from Buga, to fulfill a promise.”

Colombian women’s team, in Buga. Photo:FCF Share

In addition, the players shared with fans who were waiting for them outside the Minor Basilica of the Lord of Miraclesto take photos and sign autographs. The players also tasted the traditional ‘cholao’, before returning to their meeting place.

What’s coming

Linda Caicedo celebrates her goal against South Korea. Photo:Santiago Saldarriaga. THE TIME Share

The national team is playing a great role in the tournament, as it is undefeated and Linda Caicedo is already one of the stars of the championship.

On Sunday, against the Netherlands, the team led by Carlos Paniagua will try to take the step to be among the four best in the tournament.

The U-20 Women’s World Cup enters its final stage with the quarter-finals to be played tomorrow with exciting matches, with Colombia facing off against the Netherlands, and with three other very close matches: Brazil vs. North Korea, Japan vs. Spain and the United States vs. Germany.

The top eight teams are in this stage, including the big favourites, such as Spain, Germany and the United States, who have confirmed their strength by reaching this stage, but the road ahead will not be easy.

