Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed the need for international parties to assume their responsibilities towards supporting the achievement of a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza to end the tragic humanitarian situation that the Palestinians are suffering from.

This came in a phone call that Minister Shoukry received yesterday from Catherine Colonna, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid.

The spokesman stated in a press statement that the two ministers “extensively discussed developments in the Gaza Strip crisis in light of the tragic humanitarian conditions, and exchanged assessments regarding the international efforts required to ensure adequate and continuous access of humanitarian aid to the Strip.”

Minister Shukri stressed the necessity of fully implementing the provisions of Security Council Resolution No. 2720, which includes establishing a UN-sponsored mechanism to accelerate and monitor the process of implementing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, calling on his French counterpart to work during her country’s presidency of the work of the Security Council during the current month to follow up on the implementation of the resolution and ensure the achievement of its goals and objectives. The spokesman added that the Foreign Minister reaffirmed, during the call, “Egypt’s categorical rejection of any measures or statements that encourage the departure of Palestinians from their lands, demanding the need to stop the irresponsible and inflammatory statements repeatedly issued by some Israeli officials in this regard, which the international community has confirmed.” The major countries and the United Nations rejected them in detail and detail.

The spokesman revealed that the two ministers’ discussions also touched on developments on the Lebanese scene and the increasing threats to navigation in the Red Sea, where they warned of the great dangers surrounding scenarios of expanding the conflict and the threat they represent to the stability of the entire region and to international peace and security.

In this context, Minister Shukri stressed the need to put an end to the increasing Israeli violence and violations in the West Bank, stressing that “the prolonged duration of the current crisis, and the continued failure to stop Israeli attacks, portends dangers that threaten the future of the international community’s dealings with the Palestinian issue, in addition to expanding the circle of violence.” Entering the area into an unaccounted adventure.

According to the spokesman, the two ministers agreed to continue consultation during the coming period regarding the necessary measures to contain the crisis in Gaza and limit its repercussions.

In a related context, Colonna said in television statements, “Israel does not have the right to determine the future of Gaza, which is considered Palestinian territory, and we must return to the principle of international law.”

The French Minister confirmed her country's support for a two -state solution.

She said, “Gaza is Palestinian land that wants to be part of the future state of Palestine, and we support the two-state solution, which is considered the only possible option.” Cologne stressed the need to protect Israel civilians by adhering to international law.

In addition, Morocco stressed that negotiations are the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Bourita said in a written answer in response to a parliamentary question: “The Kingdom of Morocco does not hesitate to strongly express a political position rejecting all Israeli measures and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

He continued: “The two-state solution and adherence to negotiations between the Israeli and Palestinian parties is the only way to reach a final, permanent and comprehensive solution to the conflict.”

He explained that “the escalation must be reduced leading to a permanent ceasefire and the revival of the peace process, which should lead to a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue and on the basis of the two-state solution.”