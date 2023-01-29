The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and humid at night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and inland areas with a chance of fog or light mist formation, and light to moderate winds.

Wind movement: northeasterly to southeasterly / 10 to 20, reaching 30 km / h..and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light..the first tide will occur at 20:43, the second tide will occur at 08:11, the first tide will be at 14:40, and the second tide will occur At 00:52.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light..and the first tide will occur at 18:53, the second tide at 04:20, the first tide at 11:32, and the second tide at 23:38.