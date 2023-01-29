Athletics | Reetta Hurske ran the Finnish record again

The Finn moved the 60-meter hurdles Finnish record to a new tenth.

Reetta Hurske ran a Finnish record in the preliminaries of the 60-meter hurdles in Düsseldorf. The new SE time is 7.88.

Hurske of the previous SE ran two weeks ago in Tampere. From that time, he now planed two hundredths.

“The run went very well and it was a controlled run. I am satisfied that I was able to keep my own run together. I knew there were tough women around here,” said Hurske in SUL’s bulletin.

With his Finnish record, Hurske is second in the winter European statistics and third in the world statistics.

The 60m hurdles final will be contested in Düsseldorf later on Sunday.

“Now, a bit of a fin for the face and a blanket on top before the final. It’s quite cold here in the hall,” said Hurske.