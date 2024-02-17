Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered it proved to be a very valid remastering operation, above all the passion instilled in the project was evident and this is also explained by the fact that development was led by XProgeror the responsible for the OpenLara projectwhich for years has represented a point of reference in the preservation and modernization of the old chapters of the series.

This was revealed by the developer himself, who explained how OpenLara and the other related projects were paused precisely to allow the conclusion of the development of Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered, rightly considered the culmination point of “8 years of work” done on the recovery of the original Tomb Raiders.

Although Saber Games and AspyrMedia are therefore the official responsible for the collection, Xproger apparently acted as coordinator of the project, also assembling a group of passionate developers to the series for the reconstruction of the three original chapters.