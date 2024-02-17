Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

On day two of the Munich Siko there is repeated talk of the “destruction” of the Baltic countries – Estonia's head of government is getting too much.

Munich – The second day of the Munich Security Conference delivered, last but not least, urgent warnings: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his speech of a global “catastrophe” posed by Vladimir Putin. He also emphasized that Russia could “destroy” the Baltic states or Poland; it was capable of doing so.

Other discussants took up this proposal, including Republican US Senator Pete Ricketts. One person directly affected lost her patience in the face of such debates on the open stage: Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas put a stop sign in the group with Ricketts and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg – and at the same time warned Germany. The small discord probably also throws a spotlight on the state of the NATO alliance.

Russia can “destroy the Baltic states”: Estonia’s prime minister gets too much from the Siko

Kallas intervened. “We are not second-class NATO states,” she made clear in the Siko panel on the “Future of Ukrainian and Transatlantic Security.” The Prime Minister of the Liberal Reform Party remained calm on the outside, but played the ball back towards Germany. Russia recently put Kallas on a wanted list.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Brussels (archive photo). © Virginia Mayo/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

An attack on one NATO country is an attack on all NATO countries, Kallas emphasized – apparently citing NATO Article 5. She looked into the Munich plenum: She looked at the exact kilometer numbers, Kallas explained, “They are much closer more wary than we are,” Kallas warned those present. Estonia's Foreign Minister Hanno Pevkur had already announced in the autumn Munich Mercury at least warned: “I’m sorry to say it like that. But if the Baltic states fall, Berlin will be next.”

Kallas' calculation can be understood depending on the precise location of the war events. Nevertheless, unlike Germany, Estonia shares a direct land border with Russia. In the EU, this only applies to Finland, Latvia and, with a view to the Kaliningrad exclave, to Lithuania and Poland. Lithuania recently feared that Russia would also attack NATO members in Ukraine.

Putin attack on NATO states? Stoltenberg reassures and warns the Siko

Stoltenberg had already tried to smooth things over in the discussion group – probably also with a view to Donald Trump's statements. “We see no direct threat against a NATO member,” he emphasized. As long as NATO remains united, there will be no danger.

However, there should be no scope for “miscalculations” for Putin and Russia, Stoltenberg warned at the same time. Trump, presumably once again the Republican presidential candidate for the US election, had recently indirectly indicated that, as US commander-in-chief, he could tolerate an attack by Russia on NATO partners who were not willing to arm themselves sufficiently.

In terms of gross domestic product, Estonia is one of Ukraine's most determined supporters. However, the small country alone would probably not have sufficient military capacity to withstand a hypothetical attack from Russia. (fn)