There are no more doubts. After months of speculation, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton confirmed their engagement to marry during a romantic walk in London. It was possible to see the protagonist of “Betrayal” wearing a ring on her finger while having lunch with her boyfriend.

The photographers captured the couple enjoying the sunny day in the English city. At no time did they stop being affectionate while they waited for their food at one of the tables on the terrace of the premises.

The couple who met while doing the play Broadway, “Betrayal”, they seemed quite in love and happy. At one point, you can see Zawe put his hand against Hiddleston’s leg, who in turn moved his chair closer so he could be closer to his partner.

Zawe Ashton wears an engagement ring with Tom Hiddleston on a walk in London. PHOTO: Instagram

The couple wore casual clothes during their date. He is wearing a plain navy blue sweatshirt with the words The Devil’s Horsemen Stunt Team on the front and back. On the other hand, she rocked a long beige ruffled dress, pairing it with a white bucket bag and sunglasses. But what really stole the spotlight it was the huge diamond ring she wore on her ring finger .

in the past BAFTA 2022 The couple had been seen walking the red carpet, while Zawe tried to hide, with the long sleeves of her dress, what would have been the ring, generating even more speculation about a future wedding.

Another very sweet moment during the evening was when a little boy approached Hiddleston, asking for a snapshot and an autograph, surely recognizing him for his work on Marvel. The actor, as humble as ever, had no problem attending to the child.

But now there are no doubts, after three years of relationship the couple is engaged. After seeing them more in love than ever, hugging, kissing and laughing, it is clear to us that they are having one of the best moments of their lives together.