There are 73,195 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, March 31, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 159 other deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 486,813 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, with a positive rate of 15%. Coronavirus patients in intensive care are decreasing, which are 13 fewer than yesterday and 468 in total, and hospitalized with symptoms, 27 fewer than yesterday and 9,898 in total.

THE COVID BULLETIN, NUMBERS OF THE REGIONS

CAMPANIA – There are 8,393 coronavirus infections in Campania today, March 31, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 7 more deaths. Six deaths occurred in the past 48 hours and one occurred earlier, but recorded yesterday. In Campania there are 33 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care and 729 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

LOMBARDY – There are 9,141 coronavirus infections in Lombardy today, March 31, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. New cases were identified on 75,124 swabs performed, of which 12.1% were positive. In the last 24 hours, 20 people have died, for a total of 39,261 deaths in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of patients in intensive care has dropped, today 41, 2 less than yesterday; while that of hospitalized in ordinary Covid wards increased slightly, 1,040, 4 more than yesterday.

VENETO – There are 7,720 new coronavirus infections today March 31 in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 12 deaths, considering the difference between the total indicated yesterday by the Ministry of Health and that present in the bulletin released today by the region. The currently positive are 81,073, while in total the number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,490,702 and deaths 14,153. The figure for hospital admissions is growing, with 825 in the medical area (+14) and 61 (-1) in intensive care.

LAZIO – There are 9,256 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 31, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 15 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 9,278 molecular swabs and 47,163 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 16.3%.

There are 1,193 hospitalized patients, 6 fewer since yesterday, 77 intensive care units occupied, 4 fewer since yesterday, and 6,289 recovered since yesterday. The cases in Rome city are at 4,771.

In detail, in the ASL Roma 1 there are 2,003 new cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the ASL Roma 2 there are 1,533 new cases and 5 deaths. In the ASL Roma 3 there are 1,235 new cases and 1 death. In the ASL Roma 4 there are 518 new cases and 1 death. In the ASL Roma 5 there are 765 new cases and 1 death. In the ASL Roma 6 there are 905 new cases and 2 deaths.

In the provinces there are 2,297 new cases. In particular, the Frosinone local health authority has 762 new cases and no deaths. In the ASL of Latina there are 952 new cases and no deaths. In the ASL of Rieti there are 205 new cases and 2 deaths. In the ASL of Viterbo there are 378 new cases and no deaths.

SICILY – There are 3,909 coronavirus infections in Sicily today, March 31, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 20 deaths. 21,265 patients are cured. On the island there are a total of 208,785 positives, 16,186 fewer than yesterday, and of these 991 are hospitalized in the ordinary regime, 58 in intensive care with 4 new daily entries, and 207,736 are in home isolation.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 4,620 new coronavirus infections registered today, March 31, in Emilia Romagna, out of a total of 19,744 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 7,898 are molecular and 11,846 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 23.4%. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region which also reports 5 new deaths. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 35 (-1 compared to yesterday, -2.8%), the average age is 67.1 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,134 (+20 compared to yesterday, + 1.8%), average age 75.4 years.

PIEDMONT – There are 3,255 new coronavirus infections today 31 March 2022 in Piedmont, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 8 deaths. In detail, the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region reported 3,255 new cases of people who tested positive for Covid-19, equal to 9.8% of 33,160 swabs performed, of which 29,684 antigenic. The total of positive cases becomes 1,054,398.

There are 22 hospitalized in intensive care (-2 compared to yesterday). Non-intensive care patients are 598 (-16 compared to yesterday). There are 52,517 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 16,538,289 (+33,160 compared to yesterday). There are eight, none today, the deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19 reported by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region. The total becomes 13,197 deaths tested positive for the virus. The healed patients total 988,064 (+2,457 compared to yesterday).

TUSCANY – Coronavirus infections in Tuscany are 5,305 today, March 31, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are another 11 deaths. The new Covid cases, 1,702 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,603 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 984,384 from the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency and are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.5% and reached 926,129 (94.1% of total cases). Today 8,626 molecular swabs and 26,315 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.2% tested positive. On the other hand, 8,565 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 61.9% were positive. The currently positive are 48,759 today, + 2.2% compared to yesterday. There are 900 hospitalized (9 more than yesterday), of which 36 in intensive care (1 more). Today there are 11 new deaths: 10 men and one woman with an average age of 82.1 years (3 in Florence, 2 in Prato, 2 in Pistoia, 2 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa).

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 1,004 new coronavirus infections registered today, March 31, 2022, in Friuli Venezia Giulia on 4,854 molecular swabs and 5098 rapid tests. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region which also reports three deaths. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care has dropped to 5, while there are 136 patients hospitalized in other departments.

BASILICATA – In Basilicata there are 684 coronavirus infections registered today, March 31, out of a total of 3,129 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and 3 deaths are recorded for Covid-19. These are the data from the regional bulletin of the Covid task force referring to the last 24 hours. The deceased people resided in Rapolla, Forenza and Lavello. 399 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 109 (-3) of which 4 (+1) in intensive care: 61 (of which 1 in intensive care) in the Potenza hospital; 48 (of which 3 in intensive care) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are approximately 25,300. For the vaccination, 350 administrations were made yesterday. So far 467,890 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 441,075 have received the second (79.7 percent) and 351,678 are the third doses (63.6 percent) , for a total of 1,260,884 administrations carried out.

SARDINIA – There are 1,594 new coronavirus infections today 31 March 2022, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 11 deaths. A total of 11,343 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 21 (-1). The patients admitted to the medical area are 333 (+2). The Sardinia Region communicates this by adding that 30,309 are the cases of home isolation (+150).

There are 11 deaths: 3 women aged 70, 77 and 99 and 3 men aged 78, 90 and 94, residing in the province of Sassari; a 77-year-old woman residing in the province of South Sardinia; 1 88-year-old man residing in the province of Oristano; two women aged 76 and 88, resident in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari, and 1 resident in the province of Nuoro.

ABRUZZO – There are 2,330 new coronavirus infections registered today, March 31, in Abruzzo, which bring the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 314793. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. Of today’s positives, 1701 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients recorded 3 new cases and rises to 3090. The number of positive cases also includes 271357 discharged / cured (+1218 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 40,346 (+1096 compared to yesterday). Two hundred and ninety-four patients (+8 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 16 (-1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 40036 (+1089 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 3942 molecular swabs (2175484 in total since the start of the emergency) and 12281 antigenic tests (3256177) were performed. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigenic tests of the day, is equal to 14.36 %.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 61 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 31, 2022 in Valle d’Aosta, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been no deaths in the region since yesterday. The current positives are 1,213 of which 1,193 in home isolation and 20 hospitalized. The healed are 30,884, an increase of 38 units compared to yesterday. The total cases tested are 130,962 while the swabs carried out to date are 488,782. The deaths of people who tested positive for Covid from the beginning of the emergency to today in Valle d’Aosta are 525.

CALABRIA – There are 1,933 new coronavirus infections registered in Calabria today, March 31, according to the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Region. 9,456 swabs performed. The bulletin also reports +1,744 recovered and 12 deaths (for a total of 2,308 deaths). Also recorded +177 currently positive, -11 hospitalizations (for a total of 368) and, finally, -5 intensive therapies (for a total of 19).

PUGLIA – There are 7,129 new coronavirus infections today March 31 in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 16 deaths. The new cases, identified on 36,781 swabs carried out, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 2,340; Bat: 510; Brindisi: 680; Foggia: 844; Lecce: 1,838; Province of Taranto: 838; Residents outside the region: 56; Province in definition: 23. There are 118,596 people currently positive, 656 hospitalized in a non-critical area, 38 in intensive care. Overall data: 917,826 total cases, 9,734,120 swabs performed, 791,265 people recovered and 7,965 deaths.