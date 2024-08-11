The keys for the round of 16 were defined Leagues Cup 2024 between the Liga MX and the MLSwhere Toluca will be measured at Colorado Rapids in it Dick’s Sporting Goods Parkwith the goal of advancing to the next phase and continuing to leave Mexico’s name high.
The Red Devils were very close to being eliminated against the Houston Dynamo from the Mexican Hector Herreraas they were down on the scoreboard and even received goals that, to their good fortune, were disallowed after the review of the VAR. And although the Mexicans started winning with an own goal by Griffin Dorseythe Argentine Ezequiel Ponce yy the Brazilian Michael Santos They turned around, but at 90+6′, Edgar Lopez sealed the tie and went to the penalty shootout. It was there that the German Lawrence Ennali failed and The Gazelle Lopez achieved the final score of 5-4.
On the other hand, Denver left behind Braves of Juarez by 3-2. Angel Zaldivar put the border team ahead in the 18th minute, but Jonathan Lewis, Djordje Mihailovic and english Calvin Harris They came back, despite the Colombian’s discount Aviles Hurtado from the penalty spot.
When? Tuesday, August 13
Where? Commerce City, Colorado
Stadium: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
Schedule: 20:00 hours
Channel: Apple TV
Streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
After the victory over Houston Dynamothe defender Luan Garcia He showed the unity in the choriceros’ locker room with a dedication to his Uruguayan teammate Federico Pereira.
“A very tough match, but with a special flavor. It was for our warrior @fede_pereira6, together always, brother. Pride of the team!”wrote the Brazilian, accompanied by the best images of the round of 32 match.
Now, the Portuguese coach Renato Paiva He was critical of the competition and acknowledged difficulties in the club’s logistics, expressing his discontent with the number of flights, modifications to training camps and hotels that they have experienced.
“I hope the team rests. We have already made three trips. We have already been to three different hotels, on three different grasses. Ask the players what the difference is in the grass for resting, for the joints, for the way of playing; how good the grass was today. And now you rest, go to the hotel, eat, and another trip and a few days training away from home. In the end you play against a very good team that always played in Houston, always at home. The players have been at home, they trained in training centers. Look, I can talk about this because we won. If I lost I wouldn’t talk about this because it would have sounded like an excuse.”he concluded.
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: Luan García, Bruno Méndez, Jesús Gallardo, Brian García
Midfielders: Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza, Alexis Vega
Forwards: ‘Canelo’ Angulo, Maxi Araújo, Paulinho Dias
Substitutes: Juanpi Dominguez, Frankie Amaya, Jean Meneses, Robert Morales, ‘Gacelo’ Lopez, Isaiah Violante, Luis Garcia, Carlos Orrantia, Victor Arteaga, Abraham Villegas, Ronaldo Dimas
Once the match was over, the coach Chris Armas attended the press conference and mentioned: “It was a long game! But it was definitely not a boring game. This Leagues Cup is amazing. It’s a wild tournament. It’s been great for us to grow and I think we’re growing with every game. We’re learning a lot. These games will challenge you, test you and teach you if you pay attention. So it’s a great thing for us.”.
Likewise, the helmsman talked about the archer Zack Steffenwho was crucial to the victory with seven saves: “There are a lot of people who have heard me say throughout the year about Zack, in some of the wins and sometimes, in some of the losses, that he has been a very consistent guy for us. Sometimes we can criticize goalies after they somehow manage to get past ten players. But yeah, goalie is not an easy position because they are often scrutinized and criticized. The guys look up to him for the way he coaches. He is a professional, a winner, a leader in the locker room. When he speaks, the guys listen. He sets an example that sets the tone here.”.
“I looked around the stands before the game, right before kickoff, when the national anthem of both countries was played, there are a lot of Mexicans in the stadium. Proud, knowledgeable, loyal, supportive, passionate. I like that being in our stadium, perfect, this is a good thing. The fact that they support their team, of course. You know, I always have hope that we can give them another team to love. Maybe one more fan in the community who says, ‘Hey, maybe that’s our club in the United States. ’ So I’m thinking about that.”he concluded.
Goalie: Zack Steffen
Defenses: Andreas Maxso, Lalas Abubakar, Sam Vines, Keegan Rosenberry
Midfielders: Connor Ronan, Cole Bassett, Djordje Mihailovic
Forwards: Rafael Navarro, Jonathan Lewis, Calvin Harris
Substitutes: Jasper Löeffelsend, Omir Fernández, Oliver Larraz, Adam Beaudry, Sebastian Anderson, Darren Yapi, Wayne Frederick, Jackson Travis, Michael Edwards, Kimani Stewart, Ethan Bandré
Toluca 2-3 Colorado
