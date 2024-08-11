THE BRAVES ARE OUT! 🐴❌ Juárez was overtaken by the Colorado Rapids and could not come back on the scoreboard, thus being eliminated from the Leagues Cup. pic.twitter.com/SHoI5yjn4s — Football in Short (@futbolen_corto) August 10, 2024

“A very tough match, but with a special flavor. It was for our warrior @fede_pereira6, together always, brother. Pride of the team!”wrote the Brazilian, accompanied by the best images of the round of 32 match.

Now, the Portuguese coach Renato Paiva He was critical of the competition and acknowledged difficulties in the club’s logistics, expressing his discontent with the number of flights, modifications to training camps and hotels that they have experienced.

“I hope the team rests. We have already made three trips. We have already been to three different hotels, on three different grasses. Ask the players what the difference is in the grass for resting, for the joints, for the way of playing; how good the grass was today. And now you rest, go to the hotel, eat, and another trip and a few days training away from home. In the end you play against a very good team that always played in Houston, always at home. The players have been at home, they trained in training centers. Look, I can talk about this because we won. If I lost I wouldn’t talk about this because it would have sounded like an excuse.”he concluded.

🗞👹| Our DT Renato Paiva recognized that the pass of the Devils over @HoustonDynamo It was achieved through effort and not talent.



📹👹| These were the statements of our Red Devils, after advancing to the round of #8vosDeDinal of the @LeaguesCup in Houston!

Likewise, the helmsman talked about the archer Zack Steffenwho was crucial to the victory with seven saves: “There are a lot of people who have heard me say throughout the year about Zack, in some of the wins and sometimes, in some of the losses, that he has been a very consistent guy for us. Sometimes we can criticize goalies after they somehow manage to get past ten players. But yeah, goalie is not an easy position because they are often scrutinized and criticized. The guys look up to him for the way he coaches. He is a professional, a winner, a leader in the locker room. When he speaks, the guys listen. He sets an example that sets the tone here.”.

“I looked around the stands before the game, right before kickoff, when the national anthem of both countries was played, there are a lot of Mexicans in the stadium. Proud, knowledgeable, loyal, supportive, passionate. I like that being in our stadium, perfect, this is a good thing. The fact that they support their team, of course. You know, I always have hope that we can give them another team to love. Maybe one more fan in the community who says, ‘Hey, maybe that’s our club in the United States. ’ So I’m thinking about that.”he concluded.