They missed it in Paris, at the Olympic Games, which they watched from the stands as a reserve player, but in Oslo, the scene of the 2025 Handball World Cup, Petar Cikusa’s (19) star has begun to shine. The Barça centre-back, born in Bordils in 2005, had a brilliant debut with the Spanish team in a great championship: 6 goals and a spectacular player’s repertoire.

A sensational performance that was completed by his brother Djordje (loaned to Montpellier) with 3 more goals, which helped Spain qualify quickly for the main phase of the World Cup with a recital (39-20).

10 goals Cikusa

The brothers coincided on the court from the 19th minute and Spain transformed to end up crushing Japan

Jordi Ribera was warned of the explosive and fast game of Japan, led by the Catalan Toni Gerona, and he did not want any surprises. He recovered Petar Cikusa – whom he rested in the debut against Chile (31-22) – and left Jan Gurri and Víctor Romero in the stands again. He handed over the baton until the 19th minute to Casado and Ian Tarrafeta, and Spain advanced in fits and starts, in an official manner, pushed by the speed of winger Carlos Álvarez, with three goals in a row (11-6).

But in the 19th minute, Ribera turned to his countrymen from Girona (the coach is from Sarrià de Ter, 12 km from Bordils) and put the two Cikusa brothers on the court, on the two sides. The magic began. Petar made it 12-7, Ian Barrufet, his contemporary from the Barça youth team (loaned in Germany) scored two goals in a row, Djordje made it 15-10 on the counterattack, and Petar again shot at the Hispanics at +9 at halftime (20-11). The match was settled, bam-bump.

Read also

In the second half, the Cikusa recital translated into 6 more goals from the Bordils brothers, in assists, in recoveries, in speed, in creativity… a festival, awarded with the MVP for Petar. They were accompanied by Ferran Solé (4), Abel Serdio (7), Carlos Álvarez (5) and a spectacular Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas in goal with 17 saves.

The worst news for the Spanish team was the injury of winger Dani Fernández at 13 minutes with the score 8-5. The man from Sabadell damaged his left ankle and had to leave the court, although he was able to warm up at half-time. Ribera preferred to reserve the Stuttgart winger for future duels. The next one, on Monday against Sweden (8:30 p.m.) to decide first place in the group.