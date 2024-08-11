Columbus Crew and Inter Miami will face each other in the round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. This duel involves two of the best teams in Major League Soccer (MLS) at the moment, so a power-to-power duel is expected.
Here’s what you need to know about Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: where and how to watch, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and news.
City: Columbus, Ohio
Stadium: Lower.com Field
Date: August 13th
Schedule: 19:30 in the United States, 17:30 in Mexico
You can watch the match through the signal of MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico and United States).
Rival
Result
Competence
Sporting KC
4-0 V
Leagues Cup
Aston Villa
4-1 V
Friendly
Atlanta United
2-1 D
MLS
Charlotte
1-1
MLS
LAFC
1-5 V
MLS
Rival
Result
Competence
Toronto
4-3 V
Leagues Cup
Tigers
2-1 D
Leagues Cup
Puebla
0-2 V
Leagues Cup
Chicago
2-1 V
MLS
Toronto
3-1 V
MLS
These two teams have faced each other on a total of seven occasions. Columbus has two wins, one draw and four losses when facing Las Garzas.
In 2023, these teams met on a couple of occasions. In the April 29th match, Inter Miami beat Columbus 1-2 on the road.
In the July 4 duel, the teams tied two goals.
The Garzas will have to face this duel with some important absences. In addition to the absences of Lionel Messi, Nicolás Freire and Facundo Farías, Inter Miami will have to deal with the suspension of David Martínez, who was sent off against Toronto FC in the round of 32.
Columbus Crew: N. Hagen, S. Moreira, R. Camacho, M. Amundsen, M. Farsi, D. Nagbe, S. Zawadzki, M. Arfsten, C. Ramírez, J. Hernández, D. Rossi.
Inter Miami: D. Callender, M. Wigandt, T. Avilés, S. Kryvtsov, J. Alba, M. Rojas, S. Busquets, F. Redondo, D. Gómez, L. Suárez, J. Gressel.
This duel is shaping up to be one of the most even and intense of the round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. The Herons are the leaders of the MLS Eastern Conference, while Columbus is in third place in the same conference.
The balance is slightly tilted in favor of Columbus, due to their recent results and Inter Miami will not have Lionel Messi for this match.
Columbus Crew 2- 1 Inter Miami
