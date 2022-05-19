Deportes Tolima suffered to draw 2-2 against América Mineiro in Ibagué and will define the possibility of qualifying for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores next week, against Atlético Mineiro.

Deportes Tolima made very serious mistakes at the beginning of the game and was down 0-2 on the scoreboard. After 7 minutes, the visitors already led 0-1, after Marlon scored after a serious defensive error.

Then, at 26 minutes, José Moya fouled Henrique Almeida in the area and referee Fernando Rapallini sanctioned the penalty. Iago Maidana increased the score.

Tolima was slow to react and could have had a much worse time, but managed to wake up and in three minutes found the tie. At 40, Ánderson Plata scored the 1-2, after a filtered pass from Brayan Rovira.

And then, at 43, Michael Rangel made it 2-2, after an assist from Jonathan Marulanda.

The game went hand in hand in the second stage, with an America that did not resign itself to elimination and went on the attack, while Tolima looked for the third goal that would bring them closer to qualifying. Neither of these things occurred.

The team led by Hernán Torres was left with 8 points, waiting for what happens in the duel between Atlético Mineiro, leader with the same amount, and Independiente del Valle, third with 5, in Belo Horizonte. And he will define his fate on the last day, against the leader.

News in development.

SPORTS