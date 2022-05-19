By Joey Roulette and Steve Gorman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A senior U.S. Department of Defense intelligence official said on Tuesday that the Pentagon is committed to determining the origins of what the administration calls “unidentified aerial phenomena” at the first public hearing in Congress. about what are commonly known as UFOs for over 50 years.

Two senior US Defense intelligence officials appeared before a House of Representatives intelligence subcommittee 11 months after a report documented more than 140 cases of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) that military pilots have reported seeing since 2004. .

“We are aware that our military has encountered unidentified aerial phenomena, and because UAPs pose potential flight safety and general security risks, we are committed to a concerted effort to determine their origins,” said Ronald Moultrie, who oversees the new group as Under Secretary for US defense for intelligence and security.

The other official to testify was Scott Bray, deputy director of naval intelligence.

The more popular term UFOs, unidentified flying object, has been widely associated with the notion of alien spacecraft, which received no mention in last June’s UAP presentation. The focus, instead, was on the potential implications for US national security and aviation security.

The report, however, included some UAPs previously revealed in video footage released by the Pentagon of enigmatic objects in the air exhibiting speed and maneuverability that exceed known aviation technology and lack visible means of propulsion or flight control surfaces.