October 6, 2021 was the date indicated as the one on which there would be the official announcement of the second season of the anime Tokyo Revengers. At the end of this day, however, nothing has been known about the anime. On the contrary, the mysterious announcement was actually about the manga.

As suggested by the Twitter page @MangaMoguraRE, in the pages of the 45/2021 issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine there will be a special chapter of Ken Wakui’s work. Tokyo Revengers: Side Chapter Zero is still shrouded in mystery: at the moment, no details have emerged about the history of this extra. Most likely, this collateral spin-off will move away from Takemichi Hanagaki’s story and shift the focus to Mikey, or Toman’s past.

In fact, this ad has some disappointed the community, who was eagerly awaiting the announcement of the second season anime. In fact, although the Season 1 finale still leaves everything pending, a sequel has not yet been officially presented.

The release of a Tokyo Revengers special is certainly not a surprise. During this 2021, also thanks to the debut of the anime series, the work of Ken Wakui has established itself conquering the top of the charts. In addition to the anime adaptation, a live action film also made its debut in the summer months, which recorded record sales.

And you, are you following Takemichi’s adventure in its various incarnations? We leave you to the climb of Tokyo Revengers and two magnificent official illustrations.