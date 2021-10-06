After the war with the society of heroes, the Supernatural Liberation Front took advantage of the chaos situation to attack Tartarus and allow All For One to escape from the maximum security prison. The most recent chapter of My Hero Academia offers us a new point of view on this escape.

With the final battle approaching, the company of heroes needs all the help they can get to have some hope of defeat All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. As the international community previews, an unexpected hand comes from a former antagonist, the Hero Killer Stain.

After convincing Toshinori Yagi of the true qualities of All Might, Stain gives the previous hero number one a precious chip containing vital data. But how did he get that information? The answer is provided through a flashback.

My Hero Academia 328 brings readers back to escape from Tartarus, a simultaneous attack that allowed All For One to escape from the facility. While the criminals set fire to the detention facility, Stain also managed to escape from his cell. Unlike the others, however, he decided to do not join the King of Villains, but to act on his own.

After killing a Villain intent on committing femicides, Stain went to the video surveillance room, where a dying security man lay. The guard, who was holding something very important to him, entrusted the Hero Killer his will: pass on the data in your possession to someone you can trust. Accepting the assignment, Stain avoided any contact with All For One for get on the trail of All Might, his chosen one.

But in the course of the final war, will Stain take sides on one of two fronts? That’s what Shigaraki is missing to be complete.