Mexico.- For today, the mexican monsoon over the northwest of the Mexican territory, it will generate strong punctual rains in Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua and Durango. Tropical wave No. 17, which will extend to the south of the Jalisco coast and will gradually stop affecting the country, will cause showers in Nayarit and heavy punctual rains in Jalisco and Colima.

In turn, a low pressure channel and the entry of humid air over the middle coast of the Mexican Pacific will produce isolated rains and showers in the states of the Mesa del Norte and Mesa Central, strong punctual rains in the Valley of Mexico and punctual very strong in Puebla, Michoacan and Guerrerowhich will be accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail, in addition to the fact that they could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause landslides and floods in low-lying areas of said regions.

Another channel of low pressure that will extend over the Isthmus of Tehuantepec and the southeast of the country, coupled with the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause showers in Tamaulipas, Tabasco and states of the Yucatan Peninsula, in addition to very strong punctual rains in the south of Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Finally, the warm to hot evening environment will persist over the coastal states of the country and entities in the northwest, north and northeast of Mexico, with very hot temperatures that could exceed 40 °C, in Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas. .

Rain forecast for today July 31, 2022:

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Puebla and Veracruz.

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Colima, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Morelos.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California Sur, Nayarit, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Tamaulipas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Aguascalientes.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong winds and probable hail fall. Likewise, they could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today’s morning, July 31, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: high areas of Chihuahua, Durango, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today July 31, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, San Luis Potosí (east), Sinaloa, Jalisco (coast), Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nayarit, Colima, Durango, Zacatecas, Puebla (southwest), Morelos (south) and Quintana Roo.

Wind forecast for today July 31, 2022: