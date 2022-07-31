On the eve of this season, especially after the good results obtained in Williams in 2021, the expectations on George Russell in Mercedes by 2022 they were decidedly high, such as to immediately generate hypotheses on a risk of internal conflicts with Lewis Hamilton for the role of potential first guide. All this, of course, with the main condition that the ‘three-pointed star’ remains the team to beat, as happened in all the world championships from 2014 to 2021, even with the domination interrupted by Max Verstappen just last season. Instead, also thanks to the change in the technical regulation implemented for 2022, the project of the W13 has turned into the absolute worst for the Anglo-German house in the last ten years, to the point that neither Russell nor Hamilton have managed to conquer no victory in the first half of the current season. However, the consolation of Brackley’s new signing is still to be found in the placement in the championship standings on the eve of the Hungarian GP, ​​in 5th place and right in front of his teammate, 16 points apart.

And it was at the Hungaroring that Russell took his first career pole position. How can we not be optimistic after a start at the pole on a circuit that does not favor overtaking? “You can’t cry and sulk over overall performance – said Russell in an interview with BBC – because in this way you do not get anything and you do not go faster. So, you have to go out and make the most of any difficult situation and be constructive, pushing the team into the right areas. The journey we are taking is exciting. As soon as we realized we had a lot of challenges to tackle with this new car, we got to work wondering how we can make this car go faster. We are not trying to make it more beautiful to drive or anything. We just want to make it go as fast as possible. As a team we have worked very hard. We have tried so many different things. Maybe too many things at some point. It was a challenge to analyze everything we did in the short period of time available ”.

A general commitment that paid off especially in the race, where the pace of the W13 improved especially in the mid-season events, such as to push Mercedes to believe in a possible victory by the end of the world: “I really believe it – he added – the only thing we don’t know is what our rivals will do with their cars. This is a relative gain. If we gain a second on the lap, and they gain 8 tenths, they will still be ahead of us. There is no reason why we cannot close the gap. I don’t think we will ever have the fastest car ever this year, but there will certainly be times when we can fight for the win. We probably had two occasions where we could have competed for success, at Silverstone and Barcelona, ​​if things had turned out a little differently. We are improving the car, that’s why we are optimistic ”.