I had heard a lot about imperialism, but I didn’t know what it really was until I met Oliver Stone. It was a few years ago, in Brussels, where a jury chaired by the American filmmaker had the generosity to award a book of mine. Stone turned out to be a charming man, but after spending a whole day with him, talking and attending to the journalists, I understood that, for the director of jfk, the world is divided between Washington and Moscow/Beijing; the rest of us do not exist, or only exist if we accept that our role is limited to supporting or eroding Moscow/Beijing or Washington, that we are barely extras in the great blockbuster of history (as Stone hates Washington with soul, heart and life, anything that undermines his power is fine with him, whatever it is; hence his enthusiasm for Putin, or for Castro or Chaves). Whoever does not accept this evidence is ignorant or naive or a moralist or a hypocrite, probably an accomplice of Washington. This, which used to be called imperialism, is now often called geostrategy or, better still, pure and simple realism.

It is quite possible that the Ukrainians are falling victim to a war triggered by this worldview. According to her, the person responsible for the invasion of Ukraine is not Putin but the West – that is, Washington – which has installed a puppet government in Ukraine and has implanted in the brains of the Ukrainians the absurd idea of ​​wanting to live in democracy and be Europeans , which has left Putin no choice but to storm into his country with blood and fire in order to neutralize the threat it poses to Russia. That Zelenski swept away 73.22% of the votes in the elections that brought him to power? And. That a majority of Ukrainians – around 70% – have been imploring for years that someone – NATO: who else – protect them from Putin? Let them scramble That, according to a survey conducted this year by the Rating Sociological Institute, 91٪ of Ukrainians are in favor of joining the EU? Fuck them But, let’s see, what have these people believed? That you can decide your future on your own, apart from empires and their areas of influence? “The strong do what they can,” writes Thucydides in the History of the Peloponnesian War, “and the weak suffer what they must”. Well, apply the story, Ukrainian friends: if you did not want to be massacred, not to have placed your country there, at the gates of Russia (or in Russia itself, as Putin maintains in On the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians, of 2021). But who comes up with it, pitcher souls? With the siege that exists in the world… In addition, as Pablo Iglesias and his cronies rightly denounce, Ukraine is not a model democracy, not to mention that, in this war, it has committed atrocities, just as Santiago Abascal and his cronies denounce rightly so that the Second Republic was not a model democracy and that, in the Civil War, it committed atrocities, two accusations from which it follows that neither the precarious Ukrainian nor the Spanish democracy should complain about being annihilated by the pristine democracy of Putin and Franco’s organic democracy. In short: with the invasion of Ukraine, Putin is doing nothing other than trying to compensate the Russians for the successive humiliations that the victorious powers of the Cold War have inflicted on them in recent years (humiliations of which the Europeanization of Ukraine is just a new episode, one more gratuitous provocation), just as, with the invasion of Poland, Hitler did nothing but try to compensate the suffering Germans for the successive humiliations that the victors of World War I inflicted on them from the Versailles pacts. There are people who don’t know anything.

Thank God, that’s what geostrategists and realists are for, people who know. The rest of us, moralists or ignorant or naive, ordinary people who believe that a precarious democracy is a thousand times preferable to a dictatorship and that a sovereign State has the right to choose its future, we should keep quiet and not bother the great powers while they do their job. Silence: it rolls.