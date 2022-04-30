Although on other occasions she has highlighted the importance of citizen participation in the CDMX elections, this Friday the head of government claudia sheinbaum attacked the Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM), whose existence he considered irrelevant.

And it is that, about 24 hours after the 2022 Participatory Budget consultation is held, Sheinbaum questioned the functions carried out by the capital’s electoral body, in charge of the mayoral elections, Mexico City Congress and the exercise of this May 1.

“The voting booths are unique, so what is the point of continuing to maintain a local bureaucracy that, finally, elections and consultations can be managed, developed and ordered by a national body?”, he assured, now supporting the electoral reform which he presented this Thursday Lopez Obrador.

He added that his administration sent to the CDMX Congress an initiative to reduce the number of members in the Internal control organ of the IECM, after the crisis it went through at the end of last year with the payment of privileges to political parties.

“In his time, with the previous Head of Government (Miguel Ángel Mancera), the bureaucracy grew a lot because the public service was distributed as quotas, both internal and external, so the Internal Control Body of the IECM is distributed by the quotas of before “, I consider.

While his attack of the day did not end there, he also accused the Congress of Mexico City, where Brunette it is also a majority, being one of the most expensive in the country due to the number of deputies that comprise it; 66, despite being a city with almost 9 million inhabitants.

Also in the sense of the president’s initiative, Sheinbaum affirmed that by reducing the number of legislators in the capital’s body, public resources could be redirected.

Batres announces agreement with IECM

In the meantime, Marti BatresGovernment Secretary (SecGov) from the capital, signed a collaboration agreement with the president of the IECM, Patricia Avendanofor the consultation of Participatory Budget 2022with which support and collaboration actions are established for the preparation, development and events after this Sunday’s exercise.

“In Mexico, the idea of ​​democracy has already changed and the idea of ​​participatory democracy has made its way with great cultural force,” Batres said, announcing that the Secretaries of Government (SecGob), of Citizen Security (SSC) and Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) will assist the IECM in what is necessary to ensure the smooth running of the day.

Likewise, he stressed that the capital administration is already collaborating with the temporary and free use of spaces to place and distribute posters, brochures and voters of the electoral body in order to disseminate the May 1 consultation.

While this Sunday the SSC will deploy the Preventive Police to patrol and guard the polling stations, as well as guard the central offices, the electoral materials warehouse and the 33 decentralized bodies, while making emergency units available. doctor in the event of any unforeseen event.

In the same way, the Heroic Fire Department will be on the lookout for any accident or emergency, together with the SGIRPC, while finally the Secretary of the Environment (Headquarters) exempt from Today does not circulate duly identified vehicles to provide service to the IECM.