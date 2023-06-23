After four days of the intense search to find alive the five crew members who had submerged in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean in order to see the remains of the Titanic, last Thursday, June 22 the Coast Guard confirmed that the submersible in which they were transported imploded before reaching the boat.

This case, which has captured the world’s attention, ended with the unfortunate news that none of the crew members remained alive after the event. Now, the fact is in the hands of the authorities and experts to find the cause of the accident, added to the questionable security protocols that the OceanGate tourism company has and that with this case have come to light.

Chronology of the event

Next, we will tell you a detailed chronology, from the day the Titan submarine made the dive with the five crew members, until the moment when they found the remains of the submersible.

start the mission

The Titan, towed by the ship ‘Polar Prince’, departed on Friday June 16 from the port of San Juan de Terranovain Canada, towards the site of the sinking of the Titanic.

The mission to go down to see the remains of the ship, sunk in 1912 after colliding

with an iceberg, it should have lasted ten hours. The company OceanGate Expeditions owned and operated the submersible, used to conduct deep-sea expeditions.

On its website, the company offers trips of eight days and seven nights to visit the remains of the Titanic, which They are located at a depth of about 3,800 meters, for

an approximate price of 250,000 dollars.

They lost contact with ‘Titan’

It was last Monday, May 19, when the company reported that it had not had contact with the submersible since Sunday. From that same day, the United States Coast Guard began an extensive search operation with the help of

of Canada to locate the device.

They start the search

Rescue efforts focused on an area located approximately 900 miles (1,450 kilometers) from Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The submersible could be found both on the surface and under the ocean, at a depth of up to 13,000 feet (about 4,000 meters).

According to the first data from OceanGate Expeditions, the boat had provisions for the crew could survive inside for four days.

few hours of oxygen

On Tuesday, June 20, the amount of oxygen left was quantified. The Coast Guard reported that the crew only had 40 hours left -until early Thursday- so the United States and Canada intensified the search efforts, with planes and ships equipped with underwater drones.

Numerous public and private resources were put into the search: from a Lockheed C-130 Hercules military transport plane from the United States to a Boeing P-8 Poseidon plane from Canada, capable of detecting objects under the sea.

The search involved troops and resources from the US, Canada, France and the United Kingdom, with planes, boats and underwater drones. Search operations were coordinated at a Boston city center.

The crew

They are the five passengers of the Titan submersible.

As the hours passed, names began to be given to the five occupants of the vehicle, all of them millionaires or people who have dedicated their lives to adventure or exploration.

The Pakistani businessman was traveling in it Shahzada Dawood with her son Suleman, a 19-year-old student; British explorer Hamish Harding; the French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet and the CEO of the firm OceanGate, Stockton Rush.

Some details about what the submersible was like also began to be known. Among them the size of its interior, similar to that of a minivan.

On each dive, the five crew members are forced to take off their shoes and sit cross-legged on the same floor, since there are no seats, to fit into the 670-centimeter-long cylinder. Inside the ship there is only one window to be able to see the outside in turns.

They find noises under the sea

On Tuesday night, the Coast Guard reported that several sonar buoys placed by Canadian aircraft had detected some kind of noise.

On Wednesday it was explained that Navy experts were studying the noises detected in “an incredibly complex site” where “there is a lot of metal and different objects in the water,” US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said.

The rear admiral assured that “as long as there is a chance of survival” work would continue to try to locate the submersible.

They find debris from the submarine

The deadline for the crew to run out of oxygen was met on Thursday, June 22 in the morning. Still, the Mauger said search and rescue was continuing with the arrival of “new capability.”

“People’s will to live must also be taken into account“he said, so it will be continued “Searching for and proceeding with rescue efforts“.

A few hours later, her own Coast Guard announced that it had found some “debris” near the area where the remains of the Titanic are located and which were being studied.

In the subsequent press conference, Mauger confirmed the worst omen: the wreckage belonged to the semi-submersible and there were no survivors.

Even so, there are still many unknowns to be cleared up. In fact, the work to recover the remains continues, to try to answer some of the unknowns of an event that has kept the world on edge for the last four days.

camila ramos

*With information from EFE.

