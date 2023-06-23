The balance said that the damage to the Chongarsky bridge leading to the Crimea turned out to be more serious

Damage to the Chongarsky bridge leading to the Crimea after the shelling turned out to be more serious than it seemed at first. This was stated by the acting head of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo. His words on Friday, June 23, leads RIA News.

In the next 15-20 days, research work will be carried out on the bridge; it is not yet suitable for movement.

The attack on the Chongar bridge in Crimea became known on the morning of Thursday, June 22. Saldo said that Ukraine was involved in the incident. According to him, the Ukrainian army fired Storm Shadow missiles at bridges on the administrative border. The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, specified that no one was injured in the incident.

The network also published a video with the alleged moment of impact. The recording was captured by a bright flash, after which a cloud of black smoke rises into the sky.