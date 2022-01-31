With this, Gearbox has already revealed the six classes available in the game on launch day.

In the Borderlands universe, tiny tub He managed to find a place in the hearts of the players thanks to his eccentricity and a DLC that became an individual game. This not only became a memorable anecdote for the community, but since gear box they saw it as a great opportunity to further develop the imagination of said character. The result of this is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which once again features wacky mechanics and situations in a new trailer.

The trailer introduces the Graveborn and the SporeguardsAs you can see in the video, Gearbox adds two new classes to its game: the sepulchronates, death-touched acolytes who sacrifice health to launch attacks, and the Sporeguard, nature masters who summon tornadoes and shoot arcane arrows. With this information, the developer completes all the classes that will be available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from launch day.

But these classes are not completely set in stone, as the fantastic title also has a multiclass system that allows us to explore and combine movements of all kinds through six different skill trees. At the beginning of the game we will have to choose a particular class, but later we will have the opportunity to try the multiclass system to create new strategies.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be available on March 25th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, although Gearbox has already announced that the update for the next-gen will not be free. As for the game, we can expect many hilarious and really crazy moments which, according to the developers’ statements, will allow for greater replayability.

