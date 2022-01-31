In view of the official presentation of the new compact SUV, Alfa Romeo continues to release micro updates on what the Tonale will be like

Not a day goes by without that Alfa Romeo post a few more small details on the Tonal, the first Compact SUV del Biscione arriving on February 8th. Very small, to tell the truth, given that Alfa has chosen a marketing strategy based on waiting and on very short videos, of about ten seconds each. Until we see the Tonale live, in its final version and ready for the market, there is therefore nothing left to do but look at yet another “teaser“(the fourth, from January 25 to today), which this time lets us guess what the front of the new Alfa Romeo model. Spoiler: it will be 100% Alfa, without too many concessions to the latest design trends.

TRILOBO AND SCUDETTO – The very short text accompanying the equally short video published on Alfa Romeo’s social profiles reads as follows: “The unmistakable Trilobo and the Alfa Romeo Shield of the new #AlfaRomeoTonale: iconic elements that look towards the future“. Even the Tonale, therefore, will have a muzzle with three openings (the trilobe) and a V-shaped grill (lo scudetto), like all Alfa Romeos of the last ninety years and as already foreseen by the Tonale Concept of 2019 which, however, added two striking air intakes which ideally lead the gaze of those looking at the grille of the Tonale towards the wheel arches. In recent days, however, Alfa Romeo had made us (intra) see other details of the front of its first compact SUV: the front light clusters, formed by three separate elements, unlike the older sister Stelvio for which the Alfa designers have opted for a more traditional teardrop optical unit. At the rear a similar look, again with three separate elements but part of a single red line that continues towards the central Alfa Romeo emblem. See also Wijnaldum, Martial, Cavani, Icardi: those with stomach ache (and the suitcase ready)

ALFA TONALE: THE COCKPIT – From another video, however, we can guess some details of the driving seat he was born in cockpit, which Alfa defines as a “telescope“driver-centric multifunction. In the center of the scope is a screen, not very large, which will also show the animations for turning the car on and off. In front of the cockpit, a steering wheel that looks very sporty, with a coating in perforated leather towards the inside of the spokes, while the shift paddles can be seen in the middle. Finally, the upholstery: black leather with fiery red stitching, as is the large Alfa Romeo logo in the center of the one that gives yet another 10 second video, it would seem the headrest.

METAMORPHOSIS – The more the days go by, and the videos, the more appropriate Alfa Romeo’s choice of terms seems. The house in Arese, from the beginning, talked about “metamorphosis“and not of”Revolution“. I historical symbols of the brand (trilobe, shield, telescope and red details) are all there and testify to the clear desire not to deny anything of the past. Alfa Romeo Tonale, therefore, will be a new and important model for the brand, but an unquestionably model of the brand: it will be seen from afar that it is an Alfa, there can be no doubts. At the same time, however, it will be the first Compact SUV of the house, moreover with option for the hybrid engine. Therefore, Alfa Romeo is ready to change, but the Alfists have nothing to fear: it will remain Alfa Romeo. See also What is the Maradona Cup that FC Barcelona and Boca Juniors will play?

