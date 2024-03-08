He time change 2024 in Mexico It must be applied this coming Sunday, March 10, in some municipalities on the northern border of the country, so this measure covers some of the state of Baja California.

Although during the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) daylight saving time was eliminated In most of the Republic, some municipalities in five states, including Baja Californiathey must set your clock forward one hour due to the Time Zone Law.

Below we tell you In which municipalities of Baja California should the clock be moved forward? this coming Sunday, March 10:

* Tijuana

* Cove

* Tecate

* Mexicali

* Rosarito Beach

He schedule change It will start at 2:00 a.m. next Sunday, March 10, 2024, so the inhabitants of these municipalities are recommended to adjust their clocks before going to sleep. In the case of cell phones and other electronic devices connected to the Internet, it is assumed that this adjustment is made automatically.

It should be noted that this schedule will be maintained until the first Sunday in November 2024.

Why should the schedule be changed?

Because activities in the municipalities of the northern border are subject to trade with the United States, it is important that these areas remain under the same schedule, so as not to hinder economic activity.

Where else will the schedule change?

In addition to municipalities of Baja California mentioned above, the schedule will also change in municipalities of other border states in the north of the Republic. Here we present the list:

– State Chihuahua: municipalities of Juárez, Guadalupe, Janos, Manuel Benavides, Ojinaga, Práxedis G. Guerrero, Coyame del Sotol and Ascensión.

– State Coahuila: municipalities of Jiménez, Morelos, Nava, Ocampo, Piedras Negras, Villa Unión, Zaragoza, Acuña, Allende, Hidalgo and Guerrero.

– State New Lion: municipality of Anáhuac.

– State Tamaulipas: municipalities of Nuevo Laredo, Guerrero, Mier, Miguel Alemán, Camargo, Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, Reynosa, Río Bravo, Valle Hermoso and Matamoros.