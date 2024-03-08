AWR Music Productions and SQUARE ENIX are pleased to announce the long-awaited arrival in Italy of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Orchestra World Tour, an extraordinary experience that will bring the magical world of the seventh chapter to a prestigious stage, the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, on 15 September 2024.

The concert, entirely dedicated to the famous Square Enix game, will offer an extraordinary fusion of symphonic music and breathtaking images, thanks to the unpublished arrangements of the unforgettable compositions of Nobuo Uematsualong with exciting new works by Mitsuto Suzuki And Masashi Hamauzu.

Led by the renowned directors Arnie Roth and Eric Rothbeyond 100 talented musicians of the Ensemble Symphony Orchestra and a choir, will give life to a masterful performance accompanied by high definition video scenes, specially created by SQUARE ENIX for this production.

Exclusive meeting with Maestro Mitsuto Suzuki for VIP Ticket Holders

The epic journey through the world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will arrive in Italy for a single and unmissable date. The Parco della Musica Auditorium Rome it will be the magical scenario where fans can completely immerse themselves in the universe of this iconic video game.

The composer of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Mitsuto Suzuki, will be the guest of honor at the concert in Rome. After the show, lucky VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to attend a meet & greet with Suzuki, which will include photo sessions and autographs. Suzuki is the genius behind the amazing soundtracks of games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, and many more.

The Orchestra that will bring the magic to life in this Italian stage is the renowned Ensemble Symphony Orchestra (ESO). With over 1000 concerts in 11 years of activity in Italy and Europe, the ESO has collaborated with national and international artists of great caliber, consolidating its reputation as one of the most prestigious orchestras on the artistic scene.

Pre-sales will be available on TicketOnewhile you can find all the information on this site.