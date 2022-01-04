Tim towards the choice of the new governance

Those of the managers of Tim. Pietro Labriola, general manager with “heavy” powers, in fact, moves between Italy and Brazil (where he is CEO of Tim Brasil, the real goose that lays the golden eggs of the former Telecom). But it is the board of directors that has to work overtime. In the meantime, why does he have to choose the successor of Luigi Gubitosi. The fact that it could be Labriola who takes his place is almost taken for granted by the financial circles. But that “almost” always remains. Also because, first of all, a board of directors must be convened to make the appointment. When will? Republic claims that this will happen on January 16th, Reuters speaks of the 26. As it turns out ad Affaritaliani.it at the moment there is still no certain date even if it is obvious that there is a certain rush. It would certainly not be the first time that a company has been left without a CEO.

The indiscretion: with Kkr, Gubitosi can return to

But from the resignation of Gubitosis (which took place on 27 November last) almost 40 days have passed and there is still no big news on the horizon. Meanwhile, Labriola works hard on the implementation of the new plan together with the advisors LionTree and Mediobanca. The results of this study will be communicated to the market around March, when the new budget will be announced. And here, too, pay attention to possible surprises: no one expects further profit warnings after three of the year just ended. But it is also obvious, as accredited sources confide in Affaritaliani, that a possible new managing director he might prefer to do a bit of “cleaning” starting from the bottom and then “wonderful” the operators with better results than expected. By the way, we understand that even the same Luigi Gubitosi could be back in contention for the role of CEO if the offer of Kkr. And this is because it was the manager himself who acted as a “bridge” between the Americans and Tim’s shareholders and it was always the former CEO of Wind who stepped aside to eliminate a few excesses. So someone would see a return to the saddle of Gubitosi as possible. Possible, for heaven’s sake, but certainly the times would be long, risking to make the short-term future of the former SIP even more delicate.

