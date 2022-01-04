After some images were published in which the ‘Cat’ Cuba appears walking hand in hand with a young woman, the social networks collapsed. As the hours go by, many people wonder who Ale Venturo is, the girl in the video. In the following note we will tell you who she is and what relationship Natalie Vértiz’s best friend has with the Sport Boys footballer.

Who is Alexandra Venturo?

Alexandra Venturo is more than a young woman who appears together with Rodrigo Cuba in some images published by the Instarándula portal. She is the mother of a little girl and also an entrepreneur. A few years ago, Ale started La Nevera Fit, a healthy food business with locations in Surco, La Molina and Miraflores.

Likewise, Venturo meets the model Natalie Vertiz from the age of 6 and, until today, they are best friends. According to images from Instarándula, on New Year’s Eve, Ale and ‘Gato’ Cuba received that date together on a beach near the San Vicente farm.

Natalie Vértiz confirmed the relationship between her friend and ‘Gato’ Cuba

Before the diffusion of images in which Alexandra Venturo and the ‘Gato’ Cuba appear walking together on a beach, the model Natalie Vértiz affirmed that “It’s true” that her best friend and the soccer player have started a romantic relationship.

In addition, the former participant of This is war clarified that, although she knows the soccer player of the Sport boys For a few years, they have not been friends and he ruled out that she had introduced him to her best friend. “It seems that fate has united them,” said the former winner of Miss Peru for the block of shows in America TV.

Jazmín Pinedo on Rodrigo Cuba’s departure with Ale Venturo: “Take some time for yourself”

While, along with Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi, commented on the video of ‘Gato’ Cuba with Ale Venturo, Jazmín Pinedo recommended the soccer player of the Sport boys take time for him.

“You just got divorced, give yourself some time because (…) sometimes when you go through something like this, you try to feel better faster and you lean where you shouldn’t, you step where you shouldn’t and look where you shouldn’t , and sometimes you are usually wrong, so I don’t know, it could be something cool to take your time, “commented the main host of América Espectáculos.