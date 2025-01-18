If the United States Government does not prevent it, TikTok will cease to be functional tomorrow for the 170 million users who use the ‘app’ in the United States. This was announced by the Chinese company through a statement shared through the social network and ensure that no measures will be applied, unfortunately TikTok will be forced to close on January 19.

The declaration of intentions of the application owned by the Chinese company ByteDance occurs just a few hours after the Supreme Court confirmed the law that seeks the sale or blocking of TikTok throughout the country. The rule was drafted by Congress, where it found broad Republican and Democratic support, and signed by still-president Joe Biden last April. The deadline that the social network had to find a buyer ends tomorrowso the law, if nothing prevents it, will come into operation then.

This rule forces application stores, an area in which Apple and Google reign, to remove TikTok from its platforms and Oracle to try to hinder traffic to the platform. In recent days, several members of the Biden administration have indicated that the intention of the current Government is to leave the future of TikTok in the hands of Donald Trump’s executive, who will become president next Monday.

Statement on Possible Shutdown The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok’s availability to over 170 million… — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) January 18, 2025

“Considering that (the blockade or divestment law) will go into effect during a holiday weekend one day before the inauguration (of Donald Trump as president), its implementation will be in the hands of the next administration,” he noted. a White House official on Thursday. However, it seems that What TikTok wants is for the still current Government to make some official movement to increase the period for the law to come into operation.









During the week, several American and Chinese media outlets already shared that TikTok intended to close the service on Sunday if the Supreme Court or the Government did not give it more time. Be that as it may, if the ‘blackout’ comes to pass, it could only be temporary. Donald Trump is one of the biggest defenders of the social network and, according to media such as ‘The New York Times’, he is considering launching an executive order on Monday that paralyzes the blocking law for a period of 60 or 90 days. This is something that the rule contemplates as long as the platform is in talks with an investor to sell the service. However, the Chinese company has stressed on numerous occasions that it has no intention of divesting.