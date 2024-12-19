12/19/2024



The former Minister of Education and Science Federico Mayor Zaragoza He died this Thursday at the age of 90, as reported by the Official College of Pharmacists of Madrid on its website. During his professional career, he held relevant positions in the healthcare, academic, political and cultural world until he became one of the most internationally renowned Spanish personalities.

Mayor Zaragoza was born in Barcelona in 1934 and received a doctorate in Pharmacy from the Faculty of the Complutense University of Madrid, later becoming a rector of Granada between 1968 and 1972. In 1971, he was named vice president of the CSIC and later served as acting president. He co-founded the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center (CBMSO).

In his political career, he stood out as Minister of Education and Science of the Government of Leopoldo Calvo-Sotelo and as undersecretary of this same area of ​​the Executive of Carlos Arias Navarro during the Franco dictatorship. He was a member of the Spanish Parliament for UCD in the first elections and a member of the European Parliament for CDS.

